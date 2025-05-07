Booser (0-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while recording only one out to blow the save and take the loss Tuesday against the Royals.

Booser was brought in to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and suffered from a combination of poor pitching and bad luck. He walked the leadoff man, but Chase Meidroth had a pop fly bounce off his head one batter later. A subsequent pair of singles -- one of which didn't leave the infield -- gave the Royals the walk-off win. Booser started the season decently but has allowed six earned runs across his last 4.1 innings of work and doesn't look likely to continue to see save chances.