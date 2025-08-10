White Sox's Cam Booser: Moves up from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox recalled Booser from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Chicago summoned Booser and right-hander Elvis Peguero from Charlotte to provide some fresh arms in the bullpen in place of lefty Bryan Hudson and righty Wikelman Gonzalez, who were optioned to Triple-A in corresponding moves. Over 24.2 innings in the majors this season, Booser has posted a 5.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 27:14 K:BB.
