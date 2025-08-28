The White Sox recalled Booser from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Before beginning a four-game set against the Yankees, the White Sox will add a fresh arm to their bullpen in the form of Booser. The 33-year-old southpaw owns a 4.85 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 26 innings in the majors this year and will most likely work in middle relief while in Chicago. Tyler Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.