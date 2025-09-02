default-cbs-image
The White Sox optioned Booser to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

The left-hander was called up by Chicago last week and will return to Charlotte after giving up two runs in two innings over three appearances. Booser has an underwhelming 4.82 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 33:18 K:BB over 28 frames in the majors this year.

