The White Sox selected Perez's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Perez will head to the big leagues for the first time in his career after a nine-year stay in the minors. The 25-year-old backstop is expected to settle in as the No. 2 option behind Seby Zavala, who will ascend to the No. 1 role with Yasmani Grandal (knee) landing on the injured list in a corresponding move. Perez produced a .257/.319/.446 slash line to go with 17 home runs and two stolen bases across 389 plate appearances for Charlotte in 2022.