Perez will join the White Sox in Cleveland for Sunday's game, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Yasmani Grandal suffered what appeared to be a significant knee injury in Saturday's game against the Guardians, which will force him to the injured list. Perez will make his big-league debut as a result, likely serving as the backup to Seby Zavala. Perez has managed a .259/.317/.448 slash line across 385 plate appearances with Triple-A Charlotte this season.