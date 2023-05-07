The White Sox recalled Perez from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
He'll join the White Sox as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for outfielder/designated hitter Eloy Jimenez, who was placed on the 10-day injured list after undergoing an appendectomy Saturday. Though Jimenez's absence opens up a spot in the everyday lineup, Perez's call-up looks to be mainly the result of the White Sox desiring another healthy body at catcher while Yasmani Grandal manages a minor back issue, according to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. Grandal is expected to replace Jimenez as Chicago's primary DH in the short term, while Perez will likely serve as an extra option at catcher behind Seby Zavala.