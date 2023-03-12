site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Carlos Perez: Optioned to Triple-A
Perez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Perez was in camp as the third catcher, but he will predictably open the year at Triple-A. Seby Zavala is set to serve as the backup to Yasmani Grandal.
