The White Sox sent Perez outright to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

After being DFA'd off the 40-man roster Saturday, Perez will officially remain in the White Sox's minor-league system to begin 2024. Perez has slashed just .209/.254/.343 across 71 career plate appearances, but Chicago's weak catcher room leaves a slim chance for Perez to contribute in the majors at some point in the summer.