The White Sox reassigned Perez to minor-league camp Monday.

Though he was outrighted off the 40-man roster in January, Perez still received an invite to big-league camp as a non-roster invitee. Perez ultimately fell short in his battle for a spot on the White Sox's Opening Day squad, with all of Martin Maldonado, Max Stassi and Korey Lee clearly ahead of him in the pecking order at catcher.