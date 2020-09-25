Rodon (0-2) allowed a run on two hits in a third of an inning and was credited with Thursday's loss to Cleveland.

Rodon, who was activated from the injured list earlier in the day, was used at a crucial spot in the game. Jimmy Cordero left with the bases loaded and two out in the seventh inning, and Rodon was tasked with getting the final out. Making his first appearance since Aug. 3, Rodon gave up a two-run single and two-run double. He's expected to pitch out of the bullpen for the White Sox in the postseason, and this looked like an audition for a key setup role.