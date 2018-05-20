White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Advances rehab to Triple-A
Rodon (shoulder) will make his next rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Charlotte.
Rodon made his first rehab start Saturday with Low-A Kannapolis, allowing one run over five innings while striking out six. The starter is currently trending towards a return from the disabled list in early June.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Makes first rehab start•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Begins rehab assignment Saturday•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Set for more games at extended spring training•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Throws in extended spring game•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Set for extended spring games•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...