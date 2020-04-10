White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Aiming for June return
Rodon (elbow) said he feels good enough that he could be pitching by June, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rodon went as far as saying a June return "is realistic," but the left-hander admits getting the White Sox management and medical staff to give him permission would be a sticking point. Original estimates pegged a July return for Rodon, who is in the final stages of rehab from Tommy John surgery. Rodon has been throwing three days per week at the team's spring-training complex in Glendale (Ariz.), including bullpen sessions on Mondays and Fridays. That's the same activity he would have been performing even if MLB had started its season on time.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Could return by July•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Making good progress•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Plays catch•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Signs without arbitrator•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Reinstated from injured list•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profiles: Mize's risk profile
Casey Mize could be the best pitching prospect in baseball. He could also end up in the bullpen,...
-
Prospect Profiles: Few flaws for Gore
It's hard to find as sure a thing from a starting pitcher prospect as Mackenzie Gore, especially...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Scoop Bundy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Target McKay
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospect Profiles: Adell on the way
Just turned 21, Jo Adell has tools that could turn him into a first-round player in Fantasy.