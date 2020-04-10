Play

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Aiming for June return

Rodon (elbow) said he feels good enough that he could be pitching by June, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rodon went as far as saying a June return "is realistic," but the left-hander admits getting the White Sox management and medical staff to give him permission would be a sticking point. Original estimates pegged a July return for Rodon, who is in the final stages of rehab from Tommy John surgery. Rodon has been throwing three days per week at the team's spring-training complex in Glendale (Ariz.), including bullpen sessions on Mondays and Fridays. That's the same activity he would have been performing even if MLB had started its season on time.

