White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Allows five earned runs

Rodon (1-3) allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rangers.

Rodon didn't help himself in this start, as he allowed two solo home runs and also walked two batters in the fourth inning, both of which came around to score. While his results weren't horrible prior to Saturday's start, several troubling trends have emerged through five starts for him, most notable of which is his 1.8 HR/9 mark. He has also uncharacteristically struggled to record strikeouts, as 6.7 K/9 is over two strikeouts fewer than his career baseline.