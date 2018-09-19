White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Allows five runs in loss to Indians
Rodon (6-6) allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk across seven innings Tuesday to take the loss against the Indians. He recorded one strikeout.
Rodon struggled to throw strikes at times as he tied his highest earned run total of the season. He conceded two runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batsman in the second inning and yielded three more on three hits in the fifth. Rodon has struggled in the month of September, posting a 5.63 ERA across 24 innings in four starts. He'll look to bounce back this weekend against the Cubs.
