White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Begins rehab assignment Saturday
Rodon (shoulder) will embark on a rehab assignment with Low-A Kannapolis on Saturday, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.
Rodon has been pitching in extended spring training since the end of April and will likely require a couple stints in the minors before making his 2018 debut with the White Sox after undergoing shoulder surgery in September. If all goes according to plan, Rodon could return to the big leagues near the end of May.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Set for more games at extended spring training•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Throws in extended spring game•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Set for extended spring games•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Throws bullpen Thursday•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lands on DL•
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...