White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Begins rehab assignment Saturday

Rodon (shoulder) will embark on a rehab assignment with Low-A Kannapolis on Saturday, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.

Rodon has been pitching in extended spring training since the end of April and will likely require a couple stints in the minors before making his 2018 debut with the White Sox after undergoing shoulder surgery in September. If all goes according to plan, Rodon could return to the big leagues near the end of May.