Rodon will open the season as the White Sox's fifth starter after the team sent Reynaldo Lopez to the alternate camp Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This should be no surprise to those who have looked at the spring numbers. Rodon outpitched Lopez, who had a 9.00 ERA and 1.82 WHIP over four outings and 11 innings. Rodon has not walked a batter over nine scoreless innings.