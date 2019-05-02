White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Concern regarding injury
General manager Rick Hahn expressed concern when discussing Rodon's elbow injury, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Rodon was sent to the injured list Thursday with what was described as an edema in the flexor mass in his throwing arm. While the exact severity of the issue is not yet known, the White Sox are expecting to be without Rodon for a lengthy period of time. "At this point, you can say based simply upon the edema he's going to be down for a little while," Hahn told Scott Merkin of MLB.com. The general manager also didn't rule out the possibility of Tommy John surgery, stating that everything is still on the table until the southpaw is further evaluated. The White Sox may eventually look outside of the organization for a replacement starter, but for now, Dylan Covey is expected to fill in for Rodon in the rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...