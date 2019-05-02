White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Concern regarding injury

General manager Rick Hahn expressed concern when discussing Rodon's elbow injury, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Rodon was sent to the injured list Thursday with what was described as an edema in the flexor mass in his throwing arm. While the exact severity of the issue is not yet known, the White Sox are expecting to be without Rodon for a lengthy period of time. "At this point, you can say based simply upon the edema he's going to be down for a little while," Hahn told Scott Merkin of MLB.com. The general manager also didn't rule out the possibility of Tommy John surgery, stating that everything is still on the table until the southpaw is further evaluated. The White Sox may eventually look outside of the organization for a replacement starter, but for now, Dylan Covey is expected to fill in for Rodon in the rotation.