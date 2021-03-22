Rodon allowed one hit and struck out five over four scoreless innings in Sunday's spring game against Arizona.

Rodon continued his bid for a spot in the rotation and has thrown nine scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and zero walks. The left-hander threw 49 pitches Sunday, more than half of which were is four-seam fastball along with his slider and changeup. He told Scott Merkin of MLB.com that commanding his fastball makes his entire arsenal better. The White Sox kick off the season with eight straight games, so they will need a fifth starter immediately. Rodon has two more spring starts to push his pitch count and be ready for the first turn of the rotation in the regular season.