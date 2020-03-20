White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Could return by July
Rodon (elbow) could return to active duty by July, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper talked about what looks like a strong starting rotation to open the season, then anticipated the additions of Rodon and Michael Kopech. He expects both pitchers to join the rotation at some point in 2020. Rodon played catch while training camps were open, and Cooper said the left-hander looked better than expected. The left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2019, so a return during the second half of the season is likely, unless there's a setback.
