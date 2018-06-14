White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Decent outing in no-decision
Rodon tossed five innings Thursday, yielding two runs on three walks and two hits while striking out four in a 5-2 loss to Cleveland.
Rodon allowed a leadoff shot to Francisco Lindor, but settled down after that. In his two starts since coming back from the DL, the lefty is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and a 11:5 K:BB ratio in 10 innings. Rodon should get another look at Cleveland early next week.
