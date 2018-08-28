White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Delivers stellar outing in Bronx

Rodon (6-3) allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two over seven innings as he secured the win Monday against New York.

Rodon made a mistake in the fourth inning as he allowed a two-run blast, but the White Sox offense would come through with six runs of their own in the later frames. Following a win in the series opener, he's notched three straight victories, surrendering seven runs while recording 13 punchouts through 21 innings over that span. The 25-year-old owns an impressive 2.70 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 14 starts (93.2 innings) this season.