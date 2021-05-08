Rodon (5-0) allowed five hits over six shutout innings Friday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Royals.
Rodon continued his incredible start to the 2021 campaign by sprinkling five harmless singles across six frames Friday. He's now earned a win in each of his five starts this season and hasn't allowed more than one earned run in any appearance. The 28-year-old southpaw is now sporting a 0.58 ERA and 44:9 K:BB through 31 innings this season. Rodon is projected to face the Twins at home next week.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Start pushed back•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Whiffs 12 in win•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Wednesday's start postponed•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Picks up third victory•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Masterful in near-perfect no-hitter•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Starting Wednesday•