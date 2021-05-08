Rodon (5-0) allowed five hits over six shutout innings Friday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Royals.

Rodon continued his incredible start to the 2021 campaign by sprinkling five harmless singles across six frames Friday. He's now earned a win in each of his five starts this season and hasn't allowed more than one earned run in any appearance. The 28-year-old southpaw is now sporting a 0.58 ERA and 44:9 K:BB through 31 innings this season. Rodon is projected to face the Twins at home next week.