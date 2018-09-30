White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Drilled by Twins
Rodon (6-8) took the loss Saturday, surrendering eight runs on six hits and four walks over one-plus innings while striking out two as the White Sox fell 8-3 to the Twins.
The southpaw's season ended in disaster, as he got hammered for 18 earned runs in 10.1 innings over his final three starts. Rodon wraps up 2018 with a 4.18 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 90:55 K:BB through 120.2 frames, and the 25-year-old will head into next spring just looking to stay healthy enough to make 30-plus starts for the first time in his career.
