White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Drilled for six runs

Rodon (6-7) pitched 2.1 innings and took a loss Sunday, yielding six runs on nine hits (one home run) while striking out three in the loss to the Cubs.

Sunday was the worst -- and shortest -- start of the season for Rodon, as he watched his ERA jump from 3.22 to 3.61. After closing August on a three-game winning streak, the 25-year-old has taken a loss in four of his last five starts, allowing 20 runs in just 26.1 innings of work during that span. Rodon will look to end the season on a high note against the Twins on Friday.