White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Earns another tough no-decision
Rodon allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four through 7.1 innings against the Dodgers on Wednesday. He didn't factor into the decision.
It was another tough-luck outcome for Rodon, who left his bullpen with a lead they were unable to hold onto. He has now tossed four straight quality starts, a stretch over which he has zero wins but owns a shiny 2.10 ERA and 28:9 K:BB across 29.2 innings. More impressively, all four outings have come against first place teams (Dodgers, Indians, Astros and Red Sox). Rodon will look to keep lowering his 4.00 ERA as he toes the rubber against the Twins in his next appearance.
