White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Earns quality start and win

Rodon pitched a quality start and improved to 5-3 on the season Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed a pair of runs on three hits (including one homer) and three walks while striking out five in six innings.

Rodon had a poor first inning, allowing four baserunners including a two-run homer by Jorge Polanco, but then settled in for five straight scoreless innings. The lefty has now pitched quality starts in each of his last eight outings, posting a 1.77 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP over that stretch. He'll look to keep the momentum going Monday against the Yankees.