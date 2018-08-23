White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Earns quality start and win
Rodon pitched a quality start and improved to 5-3 on the season Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed a pair of runs on three hits (including one homer) and three walks while striking out five in six innings.
Rodon had a poor first inning, allowing four baserunners including a two-run homer by Jorge Polanco, but then settled in for five straight scoreless innings. The lefty has now pitched quality starts in each of his last eight outings, posting a 1.77 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP over that stretch. He'll look to keep the momentum going Monday against the Yankees.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Pockets fourth win•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: No-decision despite eight scoreless frames•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Struggles with control in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Gives up two runs in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fans eight in win•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Shuts out Cardinals for 7.1 innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...