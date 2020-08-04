Rodon left Monday's start against the Brewers with left shoulder soreness and will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

His fastball velocity fluctuated from the low-90s in the first inning to the mid-80s on his final pitches in the second inning. Despite the troubling downturn in velocity, Rodon only allowed one run on three hits and zero walks while striking out one across two frames. Given his prior history of arm injuries, Rodon should be considered doubtful for his next start.