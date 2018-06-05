White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Expected to return shortly
Rodon (shoulder) has joined the team and will likely be reinstated from the disabled list sometime this week, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
If Rodon is activated sometime during the week as expected, he'll be slated to make his season debut over the weekend against the Red Sox. He made it to 92 pitches in his last rehab start at Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, so it appears he's finally returned to health. Rodon made 12 starts in 2017 for the White Sox, posting a 4.15 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with a 76:31 K:BB across 69.1 innings.
