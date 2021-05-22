Rodon logged six scoreless frames while striking out 13 and giving up two hits and zero walks Friday against the Yankees. He did not factor in the decision.

The 13 strikeouts were a career high for a Rodon, who also happens to be in the midst of a career-best year. The Yankees were 0-for-12 with nine strikeouts against Rodon's slider. His ERA is now down to 1.27 with 62 strikeouts through 42.2 innings.