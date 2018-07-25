White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fans eight in win
Rodon (3-3) got the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out eight over 7.2 innings against the Angels.
Rodon was in top form Tuesday, going 5.2 no-hit innings and taking a one-hit shutout into the start of the eighth. The only damage on his ledger was done in his final frame, as he allowed two baserunners on a double and a walk and saw both runs come around to score against the bullpen, but it was still a terrific outing for the lefty. Following a rocky June, Rodon has worked to a 1.71 ERA with 21 strikeouts over 21 innings in three starts in July. Next up is a home date Sunday against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Shuts out Cardinals for 7.1 innings•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Struggles with command Thursday•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Allows five earned runs•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fires eight strong in win•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Has one bad inning•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Decent outing in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...