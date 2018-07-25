White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fans eight in win

Rodon (3-3) got the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out eight over 7.2 innings against the Angels.

Rodon was in top form Tuesday, going 5.2 no-hit innings and taking a one-hit shutout into the start of the eighth. The only damage on his ledger was done in his final frame, as he allowed two baserunners on a double and a walk and saw both runs come around to score against the bullpen, but it was still a terrific outing for the lefty. Following a rocky June, Rodon has worked to a 1.71 ERA with 21 strikeouts over 21 innings in three starts in July. Next up is a home date Sunday against the Blue Jays.