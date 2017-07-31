White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fans nine in no-decision

Rodon allowed a single run on six hits and two walks while striking out nine batters through 6.2 innings during Sunday's win over Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.

Rodon fanned 11 Cubs through just four innings in his last start, so things appear to be trending in the right direction for the lefty. He owns high-end upside and an impressive 11.6 K/9 through six starts this season, so there aren't many fantasy settings where he can't move the needle. It's not out of the question to be selective with his opponents moving forward, and a tough matchup against Boston at Fenway Park is on deck. However, don't forget that Rodon's pedigree and pitch arsenal are elite.