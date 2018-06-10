White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fans seven in 2018 debut
Rodon (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the White Sox fell 4-2 to the Red Sox, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out seven.
The left-hander threw 63 of 97 pitches for strikes in his season debut, generating 15 swinging strikes, but some shoddy defense behind him and a pair of homers by Jackie Bradley Jr. and J.D. Martinez sent Rodon down to defeat. It doesn't look like the White Sox plan to limit his workload now that he's fully recovered from last September's shoulder surgery, putting Rodon on track to make his second start of the year Thursday at home against Cleveland.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Officially comes off DL•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lined up for Saturday's start•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Expected to return shortly•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Up to 92 pitches Sunday•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: On track to return next weekend•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Not starting Sunday for White Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...