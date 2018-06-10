White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fans seven in 2018 debut

Rodon (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the White Sox fell 4-2 to the Red Sox, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out seven.

The left-hander threw 63 of 97 pitches for strikes in his season debut, generating 15 swinging strikes, but some shoddy defense behind him and a pair of homers by Jackie Bradley Jr. and J.D. Martinez sent Rodon down to defeat. It doesn't look like the White Sox plan to limit his workload now that he's fully recovered from last September's shoulder surgery, putting Rodon on track to make his second start of the year Thursday at home against Cleveland.