Rodon allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over 4.2 innings in Friday's spring game against Milwaukee.
Rodon allowed a first-inning solo home run, the first run allowed during Cactus League play, then was charged with another after leaving the game. He finishes up the spring with two runs allowed on nine hits and one walk while striking out 16 over 13.2 innings. The left-hander will serve as Chicago's fifth starter.
