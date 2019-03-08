White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Finishes strong Thursday

Rodon allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three over four scoreless innings Thursday against the Brewers.

Rodon survived the first inning, in which he allowed a walk, a double and a hard-hit outfield out, then retired the final 10 batters faced. The left-hander has battled health issues each of the last two seasons, but he enters 2019 in good shape and looks to deliver on the promise that made him the third-overall pick in 2014. He's the leading candidate to start Opening Day on March 28 against Kansas City.