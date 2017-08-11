White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fires eight strong innings Thursday
Rodon held the Astros to two runs on nine hits while striking out four without a walk over eight innings in Thursday's no-decision.
While Rodon certainly didn't deserve to lose this one, that was almost the result until teammate Yoan Moncada extended the contest with a ninth-inning homer. The talented lefty came in with an inflated 4.66 BB/9 and 11.87 K/9 in 38.2 innings, but was much more effective here thanks to a willingness to challenge hitters rather than attempting to end every at-bat with a strikeout. Rodon threw 70 of his 98 pitches for strikes, allowing himself to work deep into the game for the second consecutive outing after failing to pitch a full seven innings in any of his first six starts. He has clearly turned a corner over the past two appearances, though things don't get any easier with a Wednesday road tilt against the fearsome Dodgers next on the schedule.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Strikes out 11 in no-decision Friday•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fans nine in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Strikes out 11 in loss to Cubs•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Knocked around by Dodgers•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Surrenders six runs at Coors•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Strikes out 10 in first win•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...