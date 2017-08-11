Play

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fires eight strong innings Thursday

Rodon held the Astros to two runs on nine hits while striking out four without a walk over eight innings in Thursday's no-decision.

While Rodon certainly didn't deserve to lose this one, that was almost the result until teammate Yoan Moncada extended the contest with a ninth-inning homer. The talented lefty came in with an inflated 4.66 BB/9 and 11.87 K/9 in 38.2 innings, but was much more effective here thanks to a willingness to challenge hitters rather than attempting to end every at-bat with a strikeout. Rodon threw 70 of his 98 pitches for strikes, allowing himself to work deep into the game for the second consecutive outing after failing to pitch a full seven innings in any of his first six starts. He has clearly turned a corner over the past two appearances, though things don't get any easier with a Wednesday road tilt against the fearsome Dodgers next on the schedule.

