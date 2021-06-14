Rodon (6-2) allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings to pick up the win over Detroit on Sunday.
Rodon had his nasty stuff and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before the Tigers scuffed him for a run. The win snapped a five-start streak in which the left-hander was 0-2 with three no-decisions despite a 3.45 ERA during that stretch. Rodon will carry a tidy 1.89 ERA into his next start, expected to be Friday at Houston.
