White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Gives up two runs in no-decision

Rodon fired 7.2 innings Sunday, yielding two runs on five hits and a walk while taking the no-decision in the 7-4 loss to Toronto. He struck out six and allowed a home run.

Another strong outing for Rodon, who lowered his season ERA from 4.55 to 3.24 in July. Aside from Aledmys Diaz's solo homer in the fifth inning, the 25-year-old lefty held the Blue Jays in check for most of the afternoon. Rodon also improved to a 49:21 K:BB after Sunday's contest. He'll get another decent matchup in Tampa Bay on Saturday.