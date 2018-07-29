White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Gives up two runs in no-decision
Rodon fired 7.2 innings Sunday, yielding two runs on five hits and a walk while taking the no-decision in the 7-4 loss to Toronto. He struck out six and allowed a home run.
Another strong outing for Rodon, who lowered his season ERA from 4.55 to 3.24 in July. Aside from Aledmys Diaz's solo homer in the fifth inning, the 25-year-old lefty held the Blue Jays in check for most of the afternoon. Rodon also improved to a 49:21 K:BB after Sunday's contest. He'll get another decent matchup in Tampa Bay on Saturday.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fans eight in win•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Shuts out Cardinals for 7.1 innings•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Struggles with command Thursday•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Allows five earned runs•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fires eight strong in win•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Has one bad inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?