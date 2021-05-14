Manager Tony La Russa confirmed Friday that Rodon (back/hamstring) will be good to go for his scheduled start Saturday against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Rodon was initially scheduled to start Thursday against the Twins but was pushed back after experiencing back and hamstring tightness. Any injury is a worry for a player like Rodon who has battled more than his fair share of ailments, but these particular issues appear minor and aren't related to the elbow and shoulder problems which forced him to miss extended periods in recent seasons. It's possible Rodon is on a reduced pitch count Saturday, but the White Sox may need him to go as deep as possible, as a doubleheader Friday could wind up taxing the team's bullpen.