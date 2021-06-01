Rodon allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings in a win during Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.
Rodon got off to an ugly start by coughing up two straight solo homers to begin the game. He then allowed another solo homer to Cesar Hernandez in the third. It was just his second start this season where he gave up more than two runs and he still owns a strong 1.98 ERA through 54.2 innings. Rodon is projected to face Detroit at home this weekend.
