White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Has one bad inning
Rodon allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two in Saturday's game against Colorado.
Rodon, throwing mostly fastball and changeups. sandwiched two scoreless innings around a frame in which Pat Valaika blasted a three-run home run. The left-hander was unhappy about giving up the homer but pleased overall, having his fastball hit 93 mph "without max effort," per Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune.
