White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Has one bad inning
Rodon (0-2) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 6.1 innings in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Cleveland.
Rodon had a bout of wildness in the second inning when he gave up all four runs. He walked two, hit a batter and let in a run on a wild pitch. Other than that, he was good. He retired 11 of the final 12 batters faced and pitched into the seventh inning for the first time in three starts. He'll get a second start during this fantasy week Sunday at home against the Athletics.
