White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Has successful surgery
Rodon underwent successful Tommy John elbow surgery on Wednesday, Russell Dorsey of MLB.com reports.
Rodon was placed on the injured list following his last start and eventually opted to undergo the surgery. The White Sox expect a full recovery with a return estimated to be mid-2020.
