White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Hit by comebacker, leaves as precaution
Rodon (shoulder) was removed from his rehab outing Thursday for precautionary reasons after being hit in the forehead by a comebacker, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It was a scary moment for Rodon, but fortunately, he was able to avoid any serious injury after being hit by a line drive. Prior to his exit, Rodon had fanned six batters over 2.2 scoreless innings. He figures to remain on turn for his next rehab start, but the organization will surely do its due diligence before giving him the green light.
