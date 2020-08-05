Preliminary scans on Rodon's shoulder came back clean, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rodon landed on the injured list earlier in the week after experiencing shoulder soreness during his second start of the season. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like the right-hander is dealing with anything more than soreness; according to general manager Rick Hahn, Rodon could be back with the team in a matter of a few weeks. The White Sox have not yet announced who will replace Rodon in the rotation for the time being.
