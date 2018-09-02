White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Kicked around by Red Sox

Rodon (6-4) took the loss Saturday as the White Sox fell 6-1 to the Red Sox, getting tagged for five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out four.

The southpaw's quality start streak ended with a thud at nine, as four of the six hits off him Saturday went for extra bases, including homers by Eduardo Nunez and Jackie Bradley Jr. Rodon will still carry an impressive 2.89 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Angels.