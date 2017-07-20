White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Knocked around by Dodgers

Rodon (1-3) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's rain-shortened 9-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Rodon, who was making his fourth start of the season, was tagged for four home runs by the Dodgers over his 3.2 innings. With Jose Quintana shipped cross town to the Cubs, Rodon is being groomed to be the White Sox's ace but obviously the long layoff due to a biceps injury is not leading to ace-like results. He'll continue to take the ball every fifth day and there will be better days ahead, but fantasy owners must realize, in addition to the long layoff, the left-hander is pitching for a team with the worst record in the American League and an offense that won't steal many games for him. Rodon will next take the bump Tuesday against the Cubs on the north side of town.