White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lands on DL

Rodon (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

As expected, Rodon will open the season on the DL as he continues to work his way back from September shoulder surgery. The 25-year-old has been throwing bullpen sessions with no issues and remains on track for a June return.

