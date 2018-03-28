White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lands on DL
Rodon (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
As expected, Rodon will open the season on the DL as he continues to work his way back from September shoulder surgery. The 25-year-old has been throwing bullpen sessions with no issues and remains on track for a June return.
