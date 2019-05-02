White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lasts only 3.2 innings

Rodon gave up three runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He struck out six but did not factor in the decision.

Rodon failed to get through four innings for his second straight start, though he was able to limit the damage to three runs Wednesday. The 26-year-old has been up-and-down to begin the season and will carry a 5.19 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB into Monday's start at Cleveland.