White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lets loose Sunday

Rodon (shoulder) threw nearly as hard as he can during a throwing session Sunday, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rodon has been playing catch most every day during spring training, but opted to ramp up the intensity during a flat-ground throwing session from 120 feet. The left-hander came away from the throwing session enthused and is looking to get on a mound and throw bullpen sessions by the end of the month.

