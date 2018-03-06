White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lets loose Sunday
Rodon (shoulder) threw nearly as hard as he can during a throwing session Sunday, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Rodon has been playing catch most every day during spring training, but opted to ramp up the intensity during a flat-ground throwing session from 120 feet. The left-hander came away from the throwing session enthused and is looking to get on a mound and throw bullpen sessions by the end of the month.
